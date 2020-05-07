Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)?

The shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clearwater Paper Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $15. Sidoti was of a view that CLW is Neutral in its latest report on April 20, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CLW is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.96.

The shares of the company added by 17.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.50 while ending the day at $28.92. During the trading session, a total of 636742.0 shares were traded which represents a -184.46% decline from the average session volume which is 223840.0 shares. CLW had ended its last session trading at $24.55. Clearwater Paper Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CLW 52-week low price stands at $11.88 while its 52-week high price is $31.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clearwater Paper Corporation generated 60.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 103.51%. Clearwater Paper Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Stifel also rated ASC as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that ASC could surge by 42.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.97% to reach $9.74/share. It started the day trading at $6.13 and traded between $5.45 and $5.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASC’s 50-day SMA is 5.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.86. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $3.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 551529.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.36%, as 510,937 CLW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought more ASC shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchasing 248,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,348,476 shares of ASC, with a total valuation of $17,579,499. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more ASC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,348,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,066,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,425 shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation which are valued at $10,847,251. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 177,608 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,014,204 shares and is now valued at $10,574,571.