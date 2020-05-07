Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)?

The shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $110 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Twilio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Buy the TWLO stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Goldman was of a view that TWLO is Neutral in its latest report on March 26, 2020. Cowen thinks that TWLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 150.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $127.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.81.

The shares of the company added by 5.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $116.51 while ending the day at $122.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.8 million shares were traded which represents a -43.38% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. TWLO had ended its last session trading at $116.57. Twilio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.30 TWLO 52-week low price stands at $68.06 while its 52-week high price is $151.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Twilio Inc. generated 253.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Twilio Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Aegis Capital published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Needham also rated SCOR as Reiterated on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SCOR could surge by 50.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.00% to reach $5.30/share. It started the day trading at $2.91 and traded between $2.60 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCOR’s 50-day SMA is 2.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.17. The stock has a high of $12.82 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.81%, as 3.73M TWLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.51% of comScore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 574.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more SCOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -397,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,870,285 shares of SCOR, with a total valuation of $22,194,204. Tenzing Global Management LLC meanwhile bought more SCOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,139,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its comScore Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,154,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,376 shares of comScore Inc. which are valued at $8,894,489. In the same vein, Starboard Value LP increased its comScore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,957,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,982,386 shares and is now valued at $8,410,329. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of comScore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.