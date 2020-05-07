Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)?

The shares of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TrueCar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Hold the TRUE stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BTIG Research was of a view that TRUE is Neutral in its latest report on December 21, 2018. SunTrust thinks that TRUE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.585 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 7.67% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. TRUE had ended its last session trading at $2.68. TrueCar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 TRUE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TrueCar Inc. generated 181.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. TrueCar Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.3521 and traded between $0.30 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2562 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9316. The stock has a high of $2.29 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 671513.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.12%, as 489,399 TRUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 760.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,994,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,077,924 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $267,325. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more ROYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,400 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $20,484.