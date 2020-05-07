Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)?

The shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sun Life Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. National Bank Financial was of a view that SLF is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SLF is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.79.

The shares of the company added by 5.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.48 while ending the day at $33.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -18.27% decline from the average session volume which is 935150.0 shares. SLF had ended its last session trading at $31.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.01. SLF 52-week low price stands at $24.37 while its 52-week high price is $50.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.1%. Sun Life Financial Inc. has the potential to record 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.57% to reach $5.43/share. It started the day trading at $4.80 and traded between $4.17 and $4.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OII’s 50-day SMA is 4.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $21.29 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.11%, as 4.24M SLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.35% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more OII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -49,082 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,879,477 shares of OII, with a total valuation of $43,745,662. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,564,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,935,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,879 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. which are valued at $23,329,306. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 223,124 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,502,388 shares and is now valued at $22,057,021. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Oceaneering International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.