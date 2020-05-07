Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)?

The shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stratasys Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Neutral the SSYS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that SSYS is Hold in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Susquehanna thinks that SSYS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.80 while ending the day at $17.90. During the trading session, a total of 856305.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.94% decline from the average session volume which is 800750.0 shares. SSYS had ended its last session trading at $16.66. Stratasys Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SSYS 52-week low price stands at $12.18 while its 52-week high price is $30.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stratasys Ltd. generated 293.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Stratasys Ltd. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BMO Capital Markets also rated HT as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that HT could surge by 25.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.61% to reach $5.82/share. It started the day trading at $4.77 and traded between $4.30 and $4.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HT’s 50-day SMA is 5.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.12. The stock has a high of $19.21 for the year while the low is $2.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.17%, as 3.47M SSYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.02% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -75,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,788,953 shares of HT, with a total valuation of $20,724,452. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,581,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by 4.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,153,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,445 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust which are valued at $7,711,259. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,865,851 shares and is now valued at $6,679,747. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.