Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)?

The shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $15 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Underperform the SBH stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBH is Underperform in its latest report on May 02, 2019. Jefferies thinks that SBH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $9.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.36.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.94 while ending the day at $10.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a -28.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. SBH had ended its last session trading at $9.66. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 717.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SBH 52-week low price stands at $6.28 while its 52-week high price is $21.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. generated 67.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.51%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on March 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.20% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.61 and traded between $21.29 and $21.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INT’s 50-day SMA is 24.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.40. The stock has a high of $44.37 for the year while the low is $20.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.89%, as 1.61M SBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 720.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more INT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -210,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,889,568 shares of INT, with a total valuation of $173,479,322. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,015,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by 3.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,367,158 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -185,741 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation which are valued at $135,145,038. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 641,687 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,113,884 shares and is now valued at $78,407,599. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of World Fuel Services Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.