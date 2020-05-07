Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)?

The shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutanix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the NTNX stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Susquehanna was of a view that NTNX is Positive in its latest report on September 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NTNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.96.

The shares of the company added by 16.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.53 while ending the day at $20.68. During the trading session, a total of 7.57 million shares were traded which represents a -86.98% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. NTNX had ended its last session trading at $17.77. NTNX 52-week low price stands at $11.31 while its 52-week high price is $40.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nutanix Inc. generated 211.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Nutanix Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) is now rated as Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.02% to reach $4.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.635 and traded between $0.5501 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEUM’s 50-day SMA is 0.4854 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0466. The stock has a high of $5.38 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.17%, as 22.77M NTNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.22% of Pareteum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TEUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 748,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,886,874 shares of TEUM, with a total valuation of $3,249,392. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,257,937 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hoving & Partners SA decreased its Pareteum Corporation shares by 60.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,769,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,310,060 shares of Pareteum Corporation which are valued at $1,965,029. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pareteum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,567 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,955,128 shares and is now valued at $805,513. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Pareteum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.