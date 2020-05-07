Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)?

The shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Neutral the KALA stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 258.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.88.

The shares of the company added by 10.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.23 while ending the day at $11.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 5.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. KALA had ended its last session trading at $10.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 KALA 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $11.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 85.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.46%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.85% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.94 and traded between $10.07 and $10.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCS’s 50-day SMA is 11.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.30. The stock has a high of $23.02 for the year while the low is $7.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.84%, as 2.28M KALA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of Steelcase Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 766,165 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,890,506 shares of SCS, with a total valuation of $87,749,294. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,872,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Steelcase Inc. shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,234,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,619 shares of Steelcase Inc. which are valued at $61,531,120. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its Steelcase Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,199,502 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,745,592 shares and is now valued at $46,838,993. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Steelcase Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.