Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)?

The shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $97 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DaVita Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Robert W. Baird was of a view that DVA is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. UBS thinks that DVA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $88.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.77.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $80.81 while ending the day at $82.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -24.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. DVA had ended its last session trading at $78.87. DaVita Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DVA 52-week low price stands at $43.40 while its 52-week high price is $90.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DaVita Inc. generated 1.49 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. DaVita Inc. has the potential to record 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is now rated as Perform. Citigroup also rated YTRA as Initiated on July 20, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that YTRA could surge by 88.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.36% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $0.7546 and $1.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YTRA’s 50-day SMA is 1.5065 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2336. The stock has a high of $4.87 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 153557.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.42%, as 100,703 DVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of Yatra Online Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 208.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Altai Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,876,755 shares of YTRA, with a total valuation of $5,023,058.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Yatra Online Inc. shares by 0.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,731,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,547 shares of Yatra Online Inc. which are valued at $2,813,714. In the same vein, Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Tru… decreased its Yatra Online Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 534,265 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,300,000 shares and is now valued at $2,369,000. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Yatra Online Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.