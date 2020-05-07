Is It Crazy To Buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) And Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SPCE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that SPCE is Outperform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SPCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.44.

The shares of the company added by 11.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.70 while ending the day at $18.50. During the trading session, a total of 23.66 million shares were traded which represents a -7.68% decline from the average session volume which is 21.97 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $16.62. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $42.49.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 492.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. BTIG Research also rated WKHS as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that WKHS could surge by 41.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.383 and traded between $2.85 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.06. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $0.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.59%, as 8.26M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.71% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,529,117 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $4,577,702. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,529,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,672,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -112,300 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $3,027,321. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,242 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,642,539 shares and is now valued at $2,972,996. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.