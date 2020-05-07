Is It Crazy To Buy The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) And Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

The shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $32 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The New York Times Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Neutral the NYT stock while also putting a $27.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Sell rating by Singular Research in its report released on February 09, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.80. Barclays was of a view that NYT is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2015. FBR Capital thinks that NYT is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.04.

The shares of the company added by 4.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.26 while ending the day at $34.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a -45.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. NYT had ended its last session trading at $33.36. The New York Times Company currently has a market cap of $5.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.47, with a beta of 0.86. The New York Times Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NYT 52-week low price stands at $26.13 while its 52-week high price is $40.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The New York Times Company generated 230.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.49%. The New York Times Company has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.33 and traded between $0.26 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCON’s 50-day SMA is 0.2036 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3482. The stock has a high of $1.65 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 335689.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.44%, as 293,930 NYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.75% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more SCON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,163 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.