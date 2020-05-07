Is It Crazy To Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) And Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

The shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $25 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Market Perform the SFM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Bernstein in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Gordon Haskett was of a view that SFM is Hold in its latest report on February 11, 2020. UBS thinks that SFM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.52.

The shares of the company added by 7.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.34 while ending the day at $23.89. During the trading session, a total of 5.49 million shares were traded which represents a -103.92% decline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. SFM had ended its last session trading at $22.26. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.65, with a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SFM 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $22.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. generated 247.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.03%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has the potential to record 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.49 and traded between $0.4401 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GHSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4286 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4124. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.76%, as 2.19M SFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.98% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,474 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.23% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.