Is It Crazy To Buy Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) And Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

The shares of Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $90 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medifast Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $130. Sidoti was of a view that MED is Buy in its latest report on March 07, 2018. DA Davidson thinks that MED is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $87.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.02.

The shares of the company added by 15.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $82.86 while ending the day at $87.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -233.04% decline from the average session volume which is 306530.0 shares. MED had ended its last session trading at $75.33. Medifast Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.15. Medifast Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MED 52-week low price stands at $49.03 while its 52-week high price is $154.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Medifast Inc. generated 76.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.33%. Medifast Inc. has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4079 and traded between $0.353 and $0.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.6471 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3747. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.05%, as 2.22M MED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP sold more OCN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP selling -400,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,956,147 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $6,478,074. Omega Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,096,730 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,203,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,798 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $5,101,596. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,555,070 shares and is now valued at $4,277,535. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.