Is It Crazy To Buy Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) And Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

The shares of Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on December 14, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inuvo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on September 29, 2015, to Buy the INUV stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 19, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 308.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.18.

The shares of the company added by 33.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 23.48 million shares were traded which represents a -2642.31% decline from the average session volume which is 856170.0 shares. INUV had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Inuvo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 INUV 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.51.

The Inuvo Inc. generated 714000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Inuvo Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is now rated as Neutral. Dougherty & Company also rated ATRO as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ATRO could surge by 20.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.95 and traded between $7.09 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRO’s 50-day SMA is 11.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.52. The stock has a high of $44.34 for the year while the low is $6.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 732688.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.31%, as 539,918 INUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of Astronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The International Value Advisers LLC bought more ATRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The International Value Advisers LLC purchasing 742,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,807,887 shares of ATRO, with a total valuation of $25,776,403. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ATRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,657,817 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Astronics Corporation shares by 13.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,744,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,222 shares of Astronics Corporation which are valued at $16,018,467. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Astronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,569 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,726,262 shares and is now valued at $15,847,085. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Astronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.