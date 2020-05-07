Is It Crazy To Buy Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) And Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

The shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $145 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Neutral the ICPT stock while also putting a $111 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $125. Citigroup was of a view that ICPT is Neutral in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ICPT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $151.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.05.

The shares of the company added by 9.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $83.86 while ending the day at $88.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -100.46% decline from the average session volume which is 569610.0 shares. ICPT had ended its last session trading at $80.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 ICPT 52-week low price stands at $47.57 while its 52-week high price is $125.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 74.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.34%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.89% to reach $4.44/share. It started the day trading at $0.58 and traded between $0.52 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5121 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0768. The stock has a high of $2.31 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.00%, as 7.65M ICPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more PDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 131.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 18,082,207 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,819,707 shares of PDS, with a total valuation of $9,959,568. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more PDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,926,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by 0.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,921,474 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,103 shares of Precision Drilling Corporation which are valued at $2,479,421. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 997,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,977,036 shares and is now valued at $1,557,812. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Precision Drilling Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.