Is It Crazy To Buy Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) And Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

The shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astrotech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 226.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.48.

The shares of the company added by 8.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.9006 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 784024.0 shares were traded which represents a 45.17% incline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. ASTC had ended its last session trading at $2.95. Astrotech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ASTC 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.75.

The Astrotech Corporation generated 1.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Astrotech Corporation has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Deutsche Bank also rated MESA as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that MESA could surge by 30.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.27% to reach $5.08/share. It started the day trading at $3.975 and traded between $3.50 and $3.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 3.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.86. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.72%, as 2.51M ASTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.66% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Corre Partners Management LLC bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 537.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Corre Partners Management LLC purchasing 2,131,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,527,993 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $8,317,097. Owl Creek Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,100,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,225,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,199 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $7,320,411. In the same vein, WEDGE Capital Management LLP decreased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 257,703 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,601,271 shares and is now valued at $5,268,182. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.