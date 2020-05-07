Is A Downturn Overdue? PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)?

The shares of PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PaySign Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by BTIG Research in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that PAYS is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that PAYS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.75 while ending the day at $8.17. During the trading session, a total of 526198.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.16% incline from the average session volume which is 787260.0 shares. PAYS had ended its last session trading at $7.79. PaySign Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PAYS 52-week low price stands at $3.63 while its 52-week high price is $18.67.

The PaySign Inc. generated 45.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. PaySign Inc. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. B. Riley FBR also rated TTI as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $1.25 suggesting that TTI could surge by 53.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.43% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.5591 and traded between $0.451 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4732 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3447. The stock has a high of $2.39 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.14%, as 3.08M PAYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -49,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,434,108 shares of TTI, with a total valuation of $5,898,915. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,481,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by 6.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,823,126 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 442,913 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,503,400. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 802,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,501,079 shares and is now valued at $2,400,345. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.