Is A Downturn Overdue? MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)?

The shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MRC Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $9. Scotiabank was of a view that MRC is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Cowen thinks that MRC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.05.

The shares of the company added by 7.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.20 while ending the day at $4.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -86.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. MRC had ended its last session trading at $4.28. MRC Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $422.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.23, with a beta of 2.31. MRC Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MRC 52-week low price stands at $3.31 while its 52-week high price is $17.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MRC Global Inc. generated 28.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -425.0%. MRC Global Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.82% to reach $1.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.3699 and traded between $2.06 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPOR’s 50-day SMA is 0.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.23. The stock has a high of $7.48 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.23%, as 33.73M MRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.60% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -95,324 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,100,876 shares of GPOR, with a total valuation of $9,834,890. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile bought more GPOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,303,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by 10.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,832,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,450,428 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation which are valued at $6,600,284. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 745,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,822,209 shares and is now valued at $5,705,883. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.