Is A Downturn Overdue? Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)?

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the AYX stock while also putting a $167 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $112. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 112. Wedbush was of a view that AYX is Outperform in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that AYX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $137.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.56.

The shares of the company added by 5.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $117.25 while ending the day at $122.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.76 million shares were traded which represents a -28.32% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $116.06. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 AYX 52-week low price stands at $75.17 while its 52-week high price is $160.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 409.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 103.92%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.99% to reach $13.24/share. It started the day trading at $7.12 and traded between $6.33 and $6.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IGT's 50-day SMA is 6.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.14. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.11%, as 6.56M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.69% of International Game Technology PLC shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more IGT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,854,996 shares of IGT, with a total valuation of $58,637,226. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more IGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,935,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,367,962 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,379 shares of International Game Technology PLC which are valued at $37,889,374. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,004,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,339,285 shares and is now valued at $37,718,746. Following these latest developments, around 52.04% of International Game Technology PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.