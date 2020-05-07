Is A Downturn Overdue? Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)?

The shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aeterna Zentaris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2017, to Buy the AEZS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on January 17, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AEZS is Buy in its latest report on December 02, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AEZS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.90.

The shares of the company added by 31.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8118 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 6.06 million shares were traded which represents a -1877.1% decline from the average session volume which is 306450.0 shares. AEZS had ended its last session trading at $0.77. AEZS 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $3.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aeterna Zentaris Inc. generated 7.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1450.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is now rated as Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated QUOT as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that QUOT could surge by 46.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.82% to reach $11.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.28 and traded between $5.6901 and $6.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUOT’s 50-day SMA is 6.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.68. The stock has a high of $11.99 for the year while the low is $4.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.29%, as 1.47M AEZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Quotient Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 641.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC bought more QUOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC purchasing 116,470 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,445,345 shares of QUOT, with a total valuation of $48,394,743. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QUOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,872,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Senvest Management LLC increased its Quotient Technology Inc. shares by 4.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,540,691 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 257,854 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. which are valued at $36,014,492. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of Quotient Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.