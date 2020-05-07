Is 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Still Worth A Bite?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.97, with weekly volatility at 6.98% and ATR at 0.58. The DDD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.20 and a $12.56 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.53 million, which was -1.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.49M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.68% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.39 before closing at $8.72. DDD’s previous close was $8.33 while the outstanding shares total 129.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.67.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company 3D Systems Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DDD, the company has in raw cash 133.66 million on their books with 2.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 373170000 million total, with 162964000 million as their total liabilities.

DDD were able to record 7.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 23.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, 3D Systems Corporation recorded a total of 164.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 92.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 71.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 129.88M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DDD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DDD attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec, Johnson Andrew Martin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 32,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec, Johnson Andrew Martin now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,000. Also, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec, Johnson Andrew Martin sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 9.58 per share, with a total market value of 30,967. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, People and Culture, Stern Sadie now holds 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,445. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 3D Systems Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DDD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.60.