Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) moved up 22.88%: Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) has a beta of 1.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.15, with weekly volatility at 16.07% and ATR at 0.10. The HHT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.36 and a $4.45 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 22.88% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.47 before closing at $0.58. Intraday shares traded counted 3.57 million, which was -1009.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 322.09K. HHT’s previous close was $0.47 while the outstanding shares total 12.45M.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HHT, the company has in raw cash 1.5 million on their books with 24.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55661000 million total, with 49662000 million as their total liabilities.

HHT were able to record 456000.0 as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 401000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 506000.0 as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of HHT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 57.76%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HHT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.65.