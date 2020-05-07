Here’s Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Rallying -36.04% to $156.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.35, with weekly volatility at 7.63% and ATR at 7.42. The SEDG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.10 and a $143.73 high. Intraday shares traded counted 958473.0, which was 35.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.48M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.22% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $107.42 before closing at $119.96. SEDG’s previous close was $107.86 while the outstanding shares total 52.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.46, and a growth ratio of 1.87.

Investors have identified the Solar company SolarEdge Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEDG, the company has in raw cash 223.9 million on their books with 15.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 932763000 million total, with 436714000 million as their total liabilities.

SEDG were able to record 186.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 36.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 259.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 418.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 36.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 367.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 50.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.73M with the revenue now reading 1.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEDG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEDG attractive?

In related news, VP, Core Technologies, Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 105.64, for a total value of 528,185. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Faier Ronen now sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,013,969. Also, VP,GC&Corporate Secretary, Prishkolnik Rachel sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were price at an average price of 94.26 per share, with a total market value of 738,235. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO&VP, Global Sales, Lando Zvi now holds 26,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,469,718. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

6 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEDG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.25.