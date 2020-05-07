Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) jump over 70.03% in a week: Is GNUS Giving A Buy Signal?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 52.28% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.3201 before closing at $0.48. Intraday shares traded counted 24.49 million, which was -3366.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 706.47K. GNUS’s previous close was $0.32 while the outstanding shares total 28.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.51, with weekly volatility at 28.34% and ATR at 0.06. The GNUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.05 and a $2.33 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Genius Brands International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNUS, the company has in raw cash 305000.0 on their books with 599000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4646000 million total, with 8296000 million as their total liabilities.

GNUS were able to record -6.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genius Brands International Inc. recorded a total of 754000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 60.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -360.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 639000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 114000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.53M with the revenue now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of GNUS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.12%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genius Brands International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.50.