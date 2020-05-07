Expensive Market, What To Buy? Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

The shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redfin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on December 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Craig Hallum was of a view that RDFN is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RDFN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.2752 while ending the day at $21.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 22.61% incline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. RDFN had ended its last session trading at $20.19. Redfin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 RDFN 52-week low price stands at $9.63 while its 52-week high price is $32.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Redfin Corporation generated 247.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -825.0%. Redfin Corporation has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could down by -0.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.52% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $5.8426 and traded between $5.14 and $5.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 5.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.90. The stock has a high of $44.29 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 2.90M RDFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.29% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 927.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PVAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -42,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,937,147 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $5,985,784.

Similarly, Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,540,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $4,760,559. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.