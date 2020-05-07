Expensive Market, What To Buy? Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $18.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.33.

The shares of the company added by 5.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.57 while ending the day at $7.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 4.94% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $6.90. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.50. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.66 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. RBC Capital Mkts also rated RGA as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that RGA could surge by 25.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.72% to reach $117.13/share. It started the day trading at $94.86 and traded between $87.25 and $87.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGA’s 50-day SMA is 96.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 142.26. The stock has a high of $169.26 for the year while the low is $55.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.25%, as 1.37M GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 803.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RGA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,929,472 shares of RGA, with a total valuation of $498,905,774. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RGA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $434,250,663 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,751,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,879 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated which are valued at $231,546,128. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,367,036 shares and is now valued at $199,162,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.