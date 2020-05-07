DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.39, with weekly volatility at 13.79% and ATR at 1.00. The DCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.20 and a $33.45 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.21 million, which was 61.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.12M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.11% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.44 before closing at $7.58. DCP’s previous close was $8.16 while the outstanding shares total 241.50M. The firm has a beta of 3.86.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company DCP Midstream LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DCP, the company has in raw cash 1000000.0 on their books with 603.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1080000000 million total, with 1793000000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, DCP Midstream LP recorded a total of 1.93 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.55 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 375.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 241.50M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DCP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DCP attractive?

In related news, Vice President and Controller, Loving Richard A. bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.02, for a total value of 24,983. As the purchase deal closes, the Group Vice President and CFO, O’Brien Sean now bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,165. Also, President, Baldridge Don bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.12 per share, with a total market value of 61,150. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Walker Corey now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.50%.

2 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DCP Midstream LP. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.