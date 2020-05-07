Can Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Offer Investors Safety?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.17% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $39.77 before closing at $42.06. Intraday shares traded counted 1.58 million, which was 54.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.49M. PLAN’s previous close was $40.37 while the outstanding shares total 143.28M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.69, with weekly volatility at 5.14% and ATR at 2.39. The PLAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.04 and a $63.71 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Anaplan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLAN, the company has in raw cash 309.89 million on their books with 7.28 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 462915000 million total, with 307692000 million as their total liabilities.

PLAN were able to record -29.42 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.97 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Anaplan Inc. recorded a total of 98.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 74.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.28M with the revenue now reading -0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAN attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK sold 48,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.69, for a total value of 1,780,354. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK now sold 47,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,316,127. Also, Chief Financial Officer, MORTON DAVID H JR sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 36.60 per share, with a total market value of 1,127,473. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK now holds 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,756. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

14 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anaplan Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.79.