Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) slip over -13.20% in a week: Is BYD Giving A Buy Signal?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has a beta of 2.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.53, and a growth ratio of 2.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.22, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 1.45. The BYD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.44 and a $36.22 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.49% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.192 before closing at $16.24. Intraday shares traded counted 763624.0, which was 69.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.49M. BYD’s previous close was $15.25 while the outstanding shares total 114.77M.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Boyd Gaming Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BYD, the company has in raw cash 270.45 million on their books with 26.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 399494000 million total, with 556893000 million as their total liabilities.

BYD were able to record 335.82 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 548.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Boyd Gaming Corporation recorded a total of 833.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 437.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 395.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.77M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BYD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BYD attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, BOYD WILLIAM S bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.07, for a total value of 1,607,450. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President, BOYD WILLIAM R now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,550. Also, Director, Thoman A. Randall bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.80 per share, with a total market value of 4,950. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Thoman A. Randall now holds 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,613. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Boyd Gaming Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BYD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.36.