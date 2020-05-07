Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)?

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.95, and a growth ratio of 2.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.44, with weekly volatility at 0.41% and ATR at 0.39. The LM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.03 and a $50.70 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.18% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.83 before closing at $49.92. Intraday shares traded counted 2.3 million, which was 30.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.30M. LM’s previous close was $49.83 while the outstanding shares total 88.01M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Legg Mason Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LM were able to record 353.88 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -99.97 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 377.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Legg Mason Inc. (LM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Legg Mason Inc. recorded a total of 753.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 623.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 129.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 88.01M with the revenue now reading 1.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.86 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LM attractive?

In related news, Parent of Subadvisers, LEGG MASON, INC. bought 207,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.66, for a total value of 2,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, SULLIVAN JOSEPH A now sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,114,733. Also, Executive Vice President, Johnson Terence sold 178,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 48.79 per share, with a total market value of 8,699,555. Following this completion of disposal, the Parent of Subadvisers, LEGG MASON, INC. now holds 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Legg Mason Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.10.