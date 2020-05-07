Are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Prospects Worsening?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.34, with weekly volatility at 7.53% and ATR at 0.41. The BCLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $10.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 752557.0, which was 7.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 817.15K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.39% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.74 before closing at $6.04. BCLI’s previous close was $6.74 while the outstanding shares total 27.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.03.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $185.75 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BCLI, the company has in raw cash 536000.0 on their books with 1.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3360000 million total, with 17654000 million as their total liabilities.

BCLI were able to record -11.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 406000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of -11.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. recorded a total of 7.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -7.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 27.56M with the revenue now reading -0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCLI attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO and Treasurer, Shah Preetam bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.96, for a total value of 45,929. As the purchase deal closes, the COO and Chief Medical Officer, Kern Ralph Dr. now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,640. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Araya Arturo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.90 per share, with a total market value of 11,700. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ARBEL IRIT now holds 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,891. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.50.