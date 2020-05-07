Are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) previous close was $19.30 while the outstanding shares total 246.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.47, and a growth ratio of 4.02. AXTA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.40% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.425 before closing at $18.45. Intraday shares traded counted 2.38 million, which was 31.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.49M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.40, with weekly volatility at 5.78% and ATR at 1.12. The AXTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.92 and a $32.20 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXTA, the company has in raw cash 1.02 billion on their books with 43.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2573400000 million total, with 1072900000 million as their total liabilities.

AXTA were able to record 460.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 324.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 573.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded a total of 1.1 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 710.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 387.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 246.10M with the revenue now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXTA attractive?

In related news, Director, SHAVER CHARLES W sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.27, for a total value of 6,317,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SHAVER CHARLES W now sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,300,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.83.