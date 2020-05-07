Analysts Turn Mixed On Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

The shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zuora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. Needham was of a view that ZUO is Strong Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ZUO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.30.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.07 while ending the day at $10.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 40.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. ZUO had ended its last session trading at $10.03. Zuora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ZUO 52-week low price stands at $6.21 while its 52-week high price is $23.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zuora Inc. generated 54.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Zuora Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $4.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.35% to reach $60.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.9101 and traded between $3.26 and $3.30 throughout the trading session.

Altium Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more SGBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,083,450 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of SG Blocks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.