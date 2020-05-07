Analysts Turn Mixed On Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the MNLO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $11. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that MNLO is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2018. Jefferies thinks that MNLO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.82 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 4.69 million shares were traded which represents a -159.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $1.82. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 30.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.99%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.2901 and traded between $0.25 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3102 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0125. The stock has a high of $3.62 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.56%, as 7.81M MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.21% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 820.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $809,775. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $659,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $198,398. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $179,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.