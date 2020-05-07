Analysts Turn Mixed On DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW), CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.48.

The shares of the company added by 5.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.08 while ending the day at $1.16. During the trading session, a total of 899618.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. DPW had ended its last session trading at $1.10. DPW Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DPW 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $15.16.

The DPW Holdings Inc. generated 757000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Buckingham Research also rated CURO as Initiated on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CURO could surge by 57.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.66% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.5899 and traded between $6.35 and $6.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CURO’s 50-day SMA is 6.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.33. The stock has a high of $16.99 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.05%, as 1.06M DPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.83, while the P/B ratio is 5.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 625.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Second Curve Capital LLC bought more CURO shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Second Curve Capital LLC purchasing 415,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,761,493 shares of CURO, with a total valuation of $9,335,913. Empyrean Capital Partners LP meanwhile sold more CURO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,783,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares by 2.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,025,259 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,861 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. which are valued at $5,433,873. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 169,475 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 859,539 shares and is now valued at $4,555,557. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.