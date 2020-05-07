Analysts Turn Mixed On Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Management Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $33. Jefferies was of a view that ARES is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that ARES is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.02.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.8368 while ending the day at $35.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -31.29% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. ARES had ended its last session trading at $32.50. Ares Management Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.89, with a beta of 1.28. ARES 52-week low price stands at $20.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.76%. Ares Management Corporation has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 76.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.635 and traded between $0.539 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 0.7531 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2250. The stock has a high of $8.53 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.47%, as 15.98M ARES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.57% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 131.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 4,521,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,951,931 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $3,641,984. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,510,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,295,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,332 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $2,425,112. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,919,707 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,950,372 shares and is now valued at $1,809,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.