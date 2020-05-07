Analysts Turn Mixed On Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affimed N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 14, 2017. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Leerink Partners was of a view that AFMD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Laidlaw thinks that AFMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.73.

The shares of the company added by 4.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.06 while ending the day at $2.21. During the trading session, a total of 568474.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.9% incline from the average session volume which is 930440.0 shares. AFMD had ended its last session trading at $2.11. Affimed N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 AFMD 52-week low price stands at $1.42 while its 52-week high price is $3.74.

The Affimed N.V. generated 106.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Affimed N.V. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.42% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.00 and traded between $12.3416 and $13.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANDE’s 50-day SMA is 17.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.67. The stock has a high of $33.04 for the year while the low is $10.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 852128.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.41%, as 729,337 AFMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of The Andersons Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 223.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ANDE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -71,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,604,637 shares of ANDE, with a total valuation of $86,336,944. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ANDE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,370,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Andersons Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,453,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,128 shares of The Andersons Inc. which are valued at $46,000,125. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of The Andersons Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.