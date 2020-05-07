Analysts Turn Mixed On Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acasti Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Buy the ACST stock while also putting a $7.75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.5685 while ending the day at $0.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 4.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. ACST had ended its last session trading at $0.57. ACST 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acasti Pharma Inc. generated 19.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.43%. Acasti Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Piper Sandler also rated QEP as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that QEP could surge by 61.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.13% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.877 and traded between $0.7101 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 0.7357 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9419. The stock has a high of $8.17 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.20%, as 18.19M ACST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of QEP Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more QEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,017,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,646,444 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $11,271,559. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,311,506 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,564,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -158,568 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $5,884,060. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,924,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,043,268 shares and is now valued at $5,039,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.