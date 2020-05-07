Analyst’s Sets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) New Target at $1.35: TUSK is Now On A Buy List

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) previous close was $0.85 while the outstanding shares total 47.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.84. TUSK’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 22.15% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.81 before closing at $1.04. Intraday shares traded counted 952205.0, which was -256.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 267.34K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.54, with weekly volatility at 10.99% and ATR at 0.09. The TUSK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $14.86 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Mammoth Energy Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TUSK, the company has in raw cash 5.87 million on their books with 16.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 406980000 million total, with 130397000 million as their total liabilities.

TUSK were able to record -131.08 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -61.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -95.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. recorded a total of 67.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -311.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -67.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 75.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -7.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.38M with the revenue now reading -1.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TUSK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TUSK attractive?

In related news, Director, Ross Matthew sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.44, for a total value of 4,195. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP now bought 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,169. Also, Director, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 1.36 per share, with a total market value of 48,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.60%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUSK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.35.