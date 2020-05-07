Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), Benefytt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 687.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.33 while ending the day at $4.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -115.29% decline from the average session volume which is 732970.0 shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $4.53. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 5.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Even though the stock has been trading at $23.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.13% to reach $50.67/share. It started the day trading at $24.39 and traded between $21.62 and $21.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BFYT’s 50-day SMA is 23.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.39. The stock has a high of $35.00 for the year while the low is $15.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.00%, as 6.14M RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.35% of Benefytt Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 786.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BFYT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,606 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,053,035 shares of BFYT, with a total valuation of $23,577,454. Voss Capital LLC meanwhile sold more BFYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,411,544 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cannell Capital LLC decreased its Benefytt Technologies Inc. shares by 8.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 958,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,051 shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc. which are valued at $21,451,411. In the same vein, No Street GP LP decreased its Benefytt Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 900,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 900,000 shares and is now valued at $20,151,000. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Benefytt Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.