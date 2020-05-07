Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

The shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LiveXLive Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the LIVX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Maxim Group was of a view that LIVX is Buy in its latest report on March 19, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that LIVX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 318.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.93.

The shares of the company added by 13.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.57 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 725624.0 shares were traded which represents a -112.29% decline from the average session volume which is 341800.0 shares. LIVX had ended its last session trading at $2.65. LIVX 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $5.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LiveXLive Media Inc. generated 14.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. LiveXLive Media Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated WYND as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that WYND could surge by 44.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.18% to reach $39.61/share. It started the day trading at $24.80 and traded between $21.59 and $22.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 25.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.91. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.54%, as 2.99M LIVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 110,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,728,169 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $189,401,267. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,833,096 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,746,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -663,565 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $124,704,649. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,464,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,150,346 shares and is now valued at $90,062,508. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.