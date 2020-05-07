Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH), SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

The shares of LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $55 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LGI Homes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Underweight the LGIH stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $84.50. The stock was given Sell rating by BTIG Research in its report released on August 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wells Fargo was of a view that LGIH is Outperform in its latest report on January 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that LGIH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.49.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $63.14 while ending the day at $66.67. During the trading session, a total of 581156.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.55% decline from the average session volume which is 525710.0 shares. LGIH had ended its last session trading at $63.94. LGI Homes Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.20. LGIH 52-week low price stands at $33.00 while its 52-week high price is $95.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LGI Homes Inc. generated 118.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.98%. LGI Homes Inc. has the potential to record 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.41% to reach $580.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.4084 and traded between $1.20 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAEX’s 50-day SMA is 1.4842 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1874. The stock has a high of $4.47 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 336668.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.06%, as 326,366 LGIH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.44% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DuPont Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 632,637 shares of SAEX, with a total valuation of $651,616.

Similarly, BlueMountain Capital Management L… decreased its SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 240,432 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc. which are valued at $247,645. Following these latest developments, around 12.85% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.