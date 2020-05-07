Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2016. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2016, to Buy the APDN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Speculative Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 26, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that APDN is Buy in its latest report on February 10, 2015. Maxim Group thinks that APDN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.83.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.65 while ending the day at $9.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -15.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. APDN had ended its last session trading at $8.61. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 APDN 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $33.60.

The Applied DNA Sciences Inc. generated 8.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.01% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $5.05 and traded between $4.515 and $4.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 4.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.05. The stock has a high of $8.42 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.73%, as 4.84M APDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.60% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CENX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,203,789 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $26,077,716. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,582,682 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,686,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,440 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $20,586,444. In the same vein, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,809,802 shares and is now valued at $13,791,483. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.