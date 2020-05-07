Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Buy the ADVM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on February 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that ADVM is Overweight in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that ADVM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 312.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.68.

The shares of the company added by 7.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.795 while ending the day at $20.45. During the trading session, a total of 7.26 million shares were traded which represents a -324.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $19.00. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.10 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $19.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 65.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.69%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.42% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4112 and traded between $0.36 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 0.3268 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1988. The stock has a high of $5.84 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.35%, as 3.63M ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.80% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,775 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $3,147,197. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,119,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,651,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -532,497 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,000,358. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,518,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,000,372 shares and is now valued at $708,066. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.