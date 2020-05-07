American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.78, and a growth ratio of 2.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.08, with weekly volatility at 4.93% and ATR at 2.08. The ACC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.13 and a $50.94 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.29% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.26 before closing at $30.55. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was -32.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. ACC’s previous close was $31.92 while the outstanding shares total 148.23M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company American Campus Communities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ACC were able to record -5.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 127.54 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 90.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Campus Communities Inc. recorded a total of 249.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 133.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 115.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 148.23M with the revenue now reading 0.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.68 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACC attractive?

In related news, Director, Rippel John T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 42.50, for a total value of 425,000. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer, de Cardenas Jorge now sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 489,987. Also, Director, Luck Oliver sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 48.05 per share, with a total market value of 586,979. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Campus Communities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.78.