2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

The shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sea Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that SE is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.48.

The shares of the company added by 6.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.6054 while ending the day at $61.69. During the trading session, a total of 8.22 million shares were traded which represents a -71.69% decline from the average session volume which is 4.79 million shares. SE had ended its last session trading at $57.93. Sea Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SE 52-week low price stands at $23.40 while its 52-week high price is $59.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sea Limited generated 2.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.48%. Sea Limited has the potential to record -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Sidoti also rated USCR as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that USCR could surge by 15.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.16 and traded between $16.60 and $16.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USCR’s 50-day SMA is 18.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.54. The stock has a high of $56.22 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.25%, as 1.69M SE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.64% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 509.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more USCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,311,751 shares of USCR, with a total valuation of $41,935,163. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more USCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,896,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 935,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,498 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. which are valued at $16,970,424. In the same vein, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management… increased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,299 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 526,719 shares and is now valued at $9,554,683. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.