2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

The shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $100 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Repligen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. First Analysis Sec was of a view that RGEN is Outperform in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Stephens thinks that RGEN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $121.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.17.

The shares of the company added by 8.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $117.87 while ending the day at $124.71. During the trading session, a total of 734846.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.23% decline from the average session volume which is 586790.0 shares. RGEN had ended its last session trading at $114.52. Repligen Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 284.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.91, with a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.10 RGEN 52-week low price stands at $65.20 while its 52-week high price is $123.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Repligen Corporation generated 537.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Repligen Corporation has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Needham also rated CUB as Reiterated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $76 suggesting that CUB could surge by 44.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.16% to reach $60.80/share. It started the day trading at $37.49 and traded between $33.38 and $33.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUB’s 50-day SMA is 41.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.20. The stock has a high of $75.20 for the year while the low is $30.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.34%, as 3.74M RGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.01% of Cubic Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 403.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,688,779 shares of CUB, with a total valuation of $193,693,460. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $151,093,886 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cubic Corporation shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,142,664 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 107,354 shares of Cubic Corporation which are valued at $129,823,450. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cubic Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 141,497 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,826,045 shares and is now valued at $75,433,919. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Cubic Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.