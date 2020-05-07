2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

The shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KKR & Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Goldman was of a view that KKR is Buy in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that KKR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.52.

The shares of the company added by 5.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.78 while ending the day at $26.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.54 million shares were traded which represents a 24.21% incline from the average session volume which is 4.67 million shares. KKR had ended its last session trading at $24.60. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.65, with a beta of 1.52. KKR 52-week low price stands at $15.55 while its 52-week high price is $34.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. KKR & Co. Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. TD Securities also rated AR as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $1.30 suggesting that AR could down by -88.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.24% to reach $1.58/share. It started the day trading at $3.32 and traded between $2.90 and $2.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR’s 50-day SMA is 1.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.48. The stock has a high of $8.31 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.78%, as 48.15M KKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.57% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The FPR Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,758,308 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $21,930,674. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,807,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 9.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,420,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,930,571 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $15,985,541. In the same vein, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,783,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,886,441 shares and is now valued at $14,179,032. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.