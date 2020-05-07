2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

The shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $19 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B&G Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that BGS is Neutral in its latest report on February 27, 2019. CL King thinks that BGS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.73.

The shares of the company added by 7.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.66 while ending the day at $21.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a -31.83% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. BGS had ended its last session trading at $19.53. B&G Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.42, with a beta of 0.22. B&G Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BGS 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B&G Foods Inc. generated 11.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. B&G Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.50% to reach $3.92/share. It started the day trading at $0.9199 and traded between $0.83 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACOR’s 50-day SMA is 1.0224 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2277. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.49%, as 13.09M BGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.69% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ACOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -354,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,940,816 shares of ACOR, with a total valuation of $6,475,781. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,947,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by 15.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,006,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -925,780 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,671,192. In the same vein, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,681,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,690,000 shares and is now valued at $4,375,770. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.