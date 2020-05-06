Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Varonis Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Mkt Outperform the VRNS stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Craig Hallum was of a view that VRNS is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that VRNS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $80.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.63.

The shares of the company added by 10.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $68.18 while ending the day at $71.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -164.74% decline from the average session volume which is 378790.0 shares. VRNS had ended its last session trading at $64.64. Varonis Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 VRNS 52-week low price stands at $48.95 while its 52-week high price is $93.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.76%. Varonis Systems Inc. has the potential to record -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Sell. Siebert Williams Shank also rated CPE as Downgrade on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $0.50 suggesting that CPE could surge by 41.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.43% to reach $1.38/share. It started the day trading at $0.924 and traded between $0.8016 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 0.8127 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2955. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.79%, as 80.32M VRNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.68% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CPE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,799,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,273,871 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $30,290,081. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,521,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $14,243,349. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $14,013,358. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.